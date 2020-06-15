March 13, 1936 - June 13, 2020 Roy Carl Waters, 84, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 13, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Carl Franklin Waters and Elma Story Waters. Roy was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Hickory and a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War as a medic. He was a member of American Legion Post 48, where he served four terms as commander. Roy also served as State Chairman of American Legion baseball for 20 years, and served as athletic director of Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team for 26 years. He was inducted into the North Carolina American Legion Hall of Fame in 1997. Roy was a charter and founding member of Mt. View Fire Department, where he served for 28 years. He was involved in Fred T. Foard High School sports for 36 years and enjoyed racing, baseball and officiating high school baseball and basketball games. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie M. Waters; grandson, Nathan A. Waters; brother, James Waters; sister, Shirley Wilson; brothers-in-law, Bill Dellinger and David Thompson; sister-in-law, Eva Waters. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Darnell Brittain Waters of the home; sons, Tony Waters and wife, Pam, of Hickory, Carl Waters and wife, Penny, of Lenoir; stepson, J.R. Sigmon and wife, Olivia, of Newton; daughters, Robin Fairbanks and husband, Joel, of Hickory, and Lisa Harmon and friend, Terri, of Hickory; stepdaughter, Cynthia Lail and husband, Mark, of Hickory; brother, Ted Waters of Hickory; sisters, Faye Thompson of Hickory, Doris Yount and husband, David, of Hickory, Rita Dellinger of Hickory, and Kaye Dixon of Hickory; brother-in-law: Glenn Wilson of Hickory; grandchildren, T.J. Fairbanks, Tiffany Filbeck (Ray), Kristen Henderson (Lee), Brittany Null (Josh), Amber Waters (Xan), Katie Helms (Mike), and Chase Harmon; stepgrandchildren, Austin Sigmon (Mary Elizabeth), Hayden Lail, Dawson Mooney, Brandon Mooney (Simone), and Daniel Mace; 15 great-grandchildren; and along with many special friends he made over the years. A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held Wednesday, June 17, at 3 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church in Hickory. The Rev. Chris Dale, the Rev. Carson Mosely, and Mr. Fore Rembert will officiate. Burial with military honors by Amvets Post 76-Hickory will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 16, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are: Chase Harmon, Josh Null, Ray Filbeck, Lee Henderson, Austin Sigmon, Hayden Lail, Mike Helms and Mike Pope. Honorary pallbearers are: Brandon Mooney, Dawson Mooney, Xan Cook and Sunday School Class at Providence Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Caring for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
7618 Providence Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
3:00PM
7618 Providence Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
