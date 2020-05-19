May 17, 1958 - May 15, 2020 Kelly Glenn Waters, 61, of Catawba, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born May 17, 1958, in Iredell County to the late Ray Waters and Nadine Harwell Waters of Catawba. Kelly was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Catawba and worked for 30 years with his father and brothers, Keith and Kenny, at Piedmont Engineering of Charlotte. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenny and Keith Waters; nephew, Kevin Waters; great-nephews, Kolby Waters and Kody Waters. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Nadine Harwell Waters of Catawba; brother, Lewis Waters of Catawba; niece and nephews, Ashley Marshall, Billy Waters and Levi Waters; great-nieces, Madison Waters, Allie Margaret Marshall and Kennedy Waters; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Waters of Catawba. A service to celebrate Kelly's life will be held Thursday, May 21, at 3 p.m., at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba. The Rev. John Love will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd., Catawba, NC 28609. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
3:00PM
4945 Sherrills Ford Rd.
Catawba, NC 28609
