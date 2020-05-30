Waters, James Franklin

September 18, 1932 - May 27, 2020 James Franklin Waters, 87, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born Sept. 18, 1932, to the late Robert Cohen Waters and Laura Turner Waters, in Cleveland County. James was a U.S. Navy Veteran, who served his country proud aboard the USS Wasp CV-18 and in the Korean War. He was a man that was humble, kind, strong, and loving. Family was very important to him and his love for them grew stronger each day. He was a man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need and a protector. James was a member of Highland United Methodist Church and The Methodist Men. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Carolyn Waters; four sisters; and one brother. Survivors include his daughter; Dawn McGilvery and husband, Daniel, of Riviera Beach, Fla.; sons, James "Jimmy" Dean Waters, of Hickory, Jonathan Waters and wife, Jennifer, of Hickory; grandson, Joshua Chandler Waters; granddaughters, Jenna Caroline Waters, Jacey Camryn Waters; four brothers; two sisters; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 31, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park Mausoleum. Military Honors will be provided by the Amvets Post 76. Memorials may be made to the Irrevocable Supplemental Needs Trust for James Dean Waters, c/o Jonathan Waters, 5056 Woodwinds Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or Highland United Methodist Church, 1020 12th St. Pl. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
