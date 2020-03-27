June 26, 1927 - March 24, 2020 Catherine Warlick Waters, 92, of Vale, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 26, 1927, in Pike County, Miss., to the late Charles Millard Warlick and Inez Nettles Warlick. Catherine was a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Vale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Basel F. Water; brothers, Ralph "Bubby" Warlick and Zakie Warlick; sisters, Sallie Glenn, LaDell Rhoney, Madge Hefner, Jo Hood, Martha George and Faye Lockman; and grandson, Jared Waters. Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Alan Waters and wife, Elizabeth, of Conover, Larry Waters and wife, Laura, of Hickory and Joe Waters of Vale; daughter, Diane Craighead and husband, Gordon, of Hickory; grandchildren, Suzanna Hardin, Diana Trove, Jethro Waters, Laura Waters, Amanda Waters, Jessica Waters, Alisse Waters, Josiah Waters and Jenna Waters; great-grandchildren, Krystyn, Bayly, Ava, Felix, Phineas, Owen and Parker; brothers-in-law, Albert Rhoney, Bob Hefner, Dean Hood and Donald George; and sisters-in-law, Coleen Warlick and Vera Waters. A graveside service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m., at Beulah Baptist Church in Vale. The Rev. Tommy Scronce will officiate. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 Condolences may be sent to the Waters' family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Waters' family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

