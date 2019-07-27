VALE Basel Franklin Waters, 92, of Vale, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. at his residence. He was born March 13, 1927, in Caldwell County to the late Rome Lynn Waters and Mattie Stephens Waters. Basel was a United States Navy veteran and served as pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Granite Falls for many years. He enjoyed gardening and playing horseshoes with his brothers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Stoner Waters, Garner Waters, Glenn Waters; sister, Marie Mull; and grandson, Jared Waters. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Catherine Warlick Waters of the home; sons, Alan Waters and wife, Elizabeth, of Conover, Larry Waters and wife, Laura, of Hickory, Joe Waters of Vale; daughter, Diane Craighead and husband, Gordon, of Hickory; grandchildren, Suzanna Hardin, Diana Trove, Jethro Waters, Laura Waters, Amanda Waters, Jessica Waters, Alisse Waters, Josiah Waters and Jenna Waters; and great-grandchildren, Krystyn, Bayly, Ava, Felix, Phineas, Owen and Parker. A service to celebrate Basel's life will be held Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m., at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton. Dr. John Reed will officiate. Burial will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Vale. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the sercie. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092. Condolences may be sent to the Waters' family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Waters' family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral Homes
