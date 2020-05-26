May 27, 1935 - May 24, 2020 Maxine Helton Warren, 84, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence. Born May 27, 1935, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Ivey George Helton and Leona Bumgarner Helton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Warren; a sister, Martha Helton; and a brother, Jerry Helton Sr. Maxine was a member of Corinth Reformed Church and had retired from Hickory Springs Furniture. Her true joy was spending time with her family and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Ingle of the home; brother, Ken Hilton and wife, Twila, of Canton, Ga.; grandsons: Barry Ingle of Gastonia, Trevor Ingle and wife, Nikki, of Hickory, and Colby Ingle of Hickory; a granddaughter, Brittney Ingle Young and husband, Taylor, of Granite Falls; great-grandchildren, Jordyn Bolick, Kennedy Ingle, Harper Young and Tatum Young; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, in Oakwood Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Bob Thompson officiating. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
May 27
Graveside
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
366 4th St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
366 4th St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
