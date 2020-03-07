Betty "Prissy" Icenhour Warren, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the Warren family.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
307 Main Avenue Drive
Taylorsville, NC 28681
3:00PM
3581 NC Hwy 16 S
Taylorsville, NC 28681
