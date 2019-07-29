LENOIR William Farel Warlick Jr., 95, passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019, at Caldwell County Hospice in Lenior. A private graveside ceremony will be held at the Conover City Cemetery in Conover. Farel was born Sept. 21, 1923, in Conover to Farel Sr. and Alma Warlick. Farel graduated from Newton High School, attended the University of North Carolina and graduated from Lenior-Rhyne College in 1948. He served in the United States Army during World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Highly decorated, he received the Bronze Star for valor in combat during the conflict in Korea. Rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel he retired in 1975 after more than 29 years of service, Farel was gifted with a fine lyric baritone singing voice, enjoyed traveling and loved a good joke. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over 50 years, Ruby Wilson Warlick; sisters, Sarah and husband, Tay Lowrance, Christine and husband, J. Council Lingle, Vivian and husband, Preston Yount; and brother-in-law, Oscar Lawing. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Lawing of Hickory; daughter, Alice Rebecca Quesenberry and son-in-law, Charles Quesenberry of Lake Lotawana, Mo.; son, William Farel Warlick III and daughter-in-law, Barbara Melinda Warlick, of Camarillo, Calif.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the incredible staffs at the Shaire Center in Lenoir, Caldwell County Hospice in Lenior, and Hertiage Greens in Greensboro. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Shaire Center, 1450 Shaire Center Dr., Lenoir, NC 28645; Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenior, NC 28645; or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the Warlick family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The Warlick family has entrusted arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
