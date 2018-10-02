GRANITE FALLS Roscoe Lee Ward 93, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A family gathering will be held Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at the home of his daughter, Phyllis Teague, 4885 Hurricane Hill Rd. in Granite Falls. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Roscoe Lee Ward.

