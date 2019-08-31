MAIDEN Mildred Lucille Martin Ward, 93, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at CaraMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Born July 29, 1926, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Arch and Alice Martin. She was a member of Living Word Church in Maiden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Ward; daughter-in-law, Beverly Canipe Ward; two brothers, Howard Martin, Tom Martin; and two sisters, Ruth Queen and Edna Campbell. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Steve Ward of Lincolnton; daughter, Tanna Ward Phipps and husband, the Rev. Bill, of Indian Trail; two grandchildren, Dr. Jonathan Phipps and wife, Michelle, of Lancaster, S.C., Kasida McKinney and husband, Neil, of Spruce Pine; and four great-grandchildren, Karringan Crisson, Kailyn McKinney, Keaton McKinney and Isabella McKinney The funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m., at Living Word Church in Maiden, with Pastor Rick Haug, and the Revs. Bill Phipps and Larry Queen officiating. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Living Word Church Children's Ministry, 923 Island Ford Rd., Maiden, NC 28650. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Ward family.
