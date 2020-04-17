August 18, 1931 - April 15, 2020 Wilma "Elsie" Isenhour Ward, 88, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Born Aug. 18, 1931, in Catawba County, and was the daughter of the late George "G.W." Washington and Alice Travis Isenhour. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jarvis Glenn Ward; five sisters; and nine brothers. Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Elaine Richard and husband, Bill, of Maiden, Janice Davis and husband, Christy, of Maiden; son, Wayne Ward and wife, Donna, of Newton; five grandchildren, Tefany Major, Gwendolyn Jones, Keista Bass, Sheena Lowe, and Raider Ward; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Georgia Teague and husband, Larry, of Newton, Rosie Huffman of Catawba; two sisters-in-law, Mabel Ward of Maiden, Mildred Caldwell and husband, Ronnie, of Newton; and special friend, Clifford Wilson, of Maiden. "Thank you" to the staff at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn for wonderful care of our mom. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18, at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Maiden with the Rev. Dr. Jason Guyer officiating. The body will lie in state Friday, April 17, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Maiden, without family members present. Memorials may be made to Mays Chapel, UMC Building Fund. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
12:00AM
1707 May's Chapel Church Rd.
Maiden, NC 28650
1:00PM-4:00PM
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC 28650
