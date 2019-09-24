HICKORY George Manuel Walton, 60, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. The Walton family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.