November 24, 1948 - February 23, 2020 Ivey Clifton Walsh, 71, of Hickory passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 24, 1948, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Homer Walsh and Wanda McRary Walsh. Ivey was a wonderful husband, father, and son. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Anita Louise London Walsh of the home; two children, Jason Walsh and Jenna Walsh; granddaughter, Sydney Greene; three stepdaughters, Jamie Neece, Davina Griffin, and Casey Crump; eight stepgrandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandchild. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 4, at First Baptist Church in Rhodhiss starting at 4 p.m. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
