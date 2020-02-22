December 18, 1931 - February 21, 2020 Merrill James Walls, 88, of Hickory passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Merrill was born Dec. 18, 1931, in Buncombe County to the late Marvin and Binah Bumgarner Walls. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Conover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Leona Grooms Walls; and grandson, Brandon Beach. He is survived by son, Jim Walls and wife, Nadine, of Newton; three daughters, Darla Foster and husband, Rick, of Denver, N.C., Jan Bristow and husband, Mack, of Hickory, Kim Beach and husband, Tim, of Conover; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Arthur Mason officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton www.burkemortuary.com

