HICKORY Leona Grooms Walls, 86, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Leona was born Feb. 3, 1933, in Haywood County to the late John Allen Grooms and Dovie Henson Grooms. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Conover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, and a grandson, Brandon Beach. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Merrill Walls of Brookdale N.E. Assisted Living; son, Jim Walls and wife, Nadine, of Newton; three daughters, Darla Foster and husband, Rick, of Denver, N.C., Jan Bristow and husband, Mack, of Hickory, Kim Beach and husband, Tim, of Conover; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Pastor Arthur Mason officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be held privately in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Walls family.