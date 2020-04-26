September 25, 1940 - April 23, 2020 Mr. Don Baker Waldrop, 79, of Micol Ave., in Valdese, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Don was born Sept. 25, 1940, in Lincoln County, to the late Paul H. and Edith B. Waldrop. He was a 1962 graduate of North Carolina State University, majoring in Furniture Manufacturing, Management, and Industrial Engineering. He spent his entire career in the furniture industry working with Drexel Furniture, Hammary Furniture, Leathercraft Furniture and serving as President and CEO of Sarah Scott Furniture. While at NC State, Don was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilson Fraternity and served on the Fraternity Council. He and his wife remained close to his fraternity brothers and their wives. Mr. Waldrop looked forward to attending the reunion held every two years. When it came time to retire, the Waldrops decided it was time to come back to Valdese, as it was considered their home. They both are current members of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church. Mr. Waldrop loved NC State and was a member of the Wolfpack Club. He was an avid Wolfpack fan and could always be heard saying "Anybody but Carolina". Both his children attended NC State, and his brother and son-in-law also graduated from NC State. Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Judy, of the home; son, Scott D. Waldrop of Asheville and Valdese; daughter, Tracy Correll and husband, James L. "Buzzy" Correll III; two grandchildren, Carson James and Audrey Adiar Correll of New Hill; brother, Barry D. Waldrop and wife, Lynn, of Charlotte; sister, Cathy Blevins and husband, Dale; and nephew, Corey Blevins, all of Valdese. A private service for the immediate family will be conducted with the Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick officiating, with a celebration of life service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Children's Playground Fund, c/o Waldensian Presbyterian Church, 109 Main St. E., Valdese, NC 28690. The family wishes to express their appreciation to College Pines for the care given to Mr. Waldrop while he was there. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
