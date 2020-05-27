Gralen Paul Waldon, 66, of Raleigh, passed away suddenly. Born Dec. 17, 1953, in Glens Falls, N.Y., he was the son of Paul and Marion Waldon. He was preceded in death by father, Paul Lenard Waldon; uncles, John (Alice, Diane) Waldon, Leonard (Lucille) Langlie; aunts, Nora (Don) Lee, and Carolyn (Maurice) Stussy. A Western Carolina University graduate, he played french horn in the symphonic and marching bands. He was retired from Wake County Human Services. Survivors include his mother, Marion Langlie Waldon; brother, Craig (Deborah) Waldon; sister, Kristin (Wade) Spencer; and nieces Rachel-Anne and Kari Spencer, and Jenna Walsh. A private family service will be held at a later date.

