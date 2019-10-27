ORONO, MAINE Charles "Chuck" Wakeman, 92, died at his home, within the care of family and caregivers. He was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart, Barbara Smith Wakeman, who was his wife of 70 years. Together they enjoyed a life filled with shared experiences, both in the various cities they lived over the years, as well as the numerous trips they enjoyed around the world. Born in New Haven, Conn., Aug. 1927, Chuck attained a Ph.D. in electrical engineering at Yale. He worked for Corning Glass Works for much of his career, leading several different research facilities in Raleigh, and Corning, N.Y., as well as four years in Paris, France. Prior to his retirement, Chuck served as president of Siecor (now Corning Cable Systems) in Hickory. Chuck is survived by half siblings, Roger Foster Jr. and Jane Buckwalter; three children, John and wife, Mary, James, and Stephen and wife, Elizabeth; and nine grandchildren.