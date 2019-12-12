HICKORY Joseph "Joe" Brady Wakefield Sr., 88, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, after an extended illness. Born Nov. 3, 1931, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Fred Cecil Wakefield and Julia Aurora Rhodes Wakefield. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four siblings, Louise, Roy, Carl and Nancy; as well as his grandson, Joshua Wakefield. Joe was raised in Hickory and attended First Baptist Church all his life. After graduating from high school in 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for four years as a radioman during the Korean Conflict. On returning to Hickory, he attended Lenoir Rhyne College where he met the love of his life, Ruth Finley. They were married in 1956. Joe had a varied career as a tax mapper and an engineer before returning to Hickory and starting his own plumbing company. He was well known and respected throughout the community and could easily be recognized as he drove around Hickory in his Carolina blue truck. Joe was a daily customer at the Windy City Grill where he was a regular for breakfast every day for many years sharing coffee and laughs with his buddies. Joe had many loves including sports, fishing, the Carolina blue sky and all things UNC, but most of all he loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; three children, Joseph Brady Wakefield II, Stephen Douglas Wakefield and wife, Tamara, and Anna Robyn Wakefield; four grandchildren, Jessica Ray, Joseph Brady Wakefield III, Julia Wakefield, and Trent Wakefield; and a great-grandchild, Parker Tabet. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at First Baptist Church in Hickory with the Revs. Joshua Barrett and Dr. Larry Phillips officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. Burial will be private and will precede the service at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Major Maintenance Fund, 339 2nd Ave., NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Joseph (Joe) Brady Wakefield Sr. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
