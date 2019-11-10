MATTHEWS Joe Wayne Wagner, 83, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Novant Health Medical Center in Matthews. He was born in Catawba County July 20, 1936, and was the son of the late Earl and Edna Lail Wagner. He is survived by his daughters, Semone Wagner Neuman and husband, David, of Florida and Stephanie Renee Wagner of Columbia, S.C.; and numerous other relatives. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod Cemetery. Condolences may be left at ww.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.