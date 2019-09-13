ROARING RIVER Ms. Cheryl Annette Robertson Viehmeyer, 63, of Roaring River, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Villages of Wilkes. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, at Oak Level Baptist Church in Roaring River, with the Revs. Jonathan Reece and Keith Wood officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. Ms. Viehmeyer was born Sept. 3, 1956, in Charleston, S.C., to Charles T. Robertson Sr. and Nellie Huffman Robertson. She graduated magna cum laude from Western Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Cheryl loved horses and cats, was a strong advocate for Alcoholics Anonymous, and the Wilkes Humane Society. She loved to read, swim, spend time with her family and grandkids, and loved Coke. She worked for many years in the Nursing field before her health declined. Ms. Viehmeyer was a member of Crosslink Church in Morganton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Cole Arnder; and a brother-in-law, William Henry Kahrs. She is survived by two daughters, Tara Blackburn Handy and husband, Tim, of Roaring River, Amber Blackburn Arnder and husband, Josh, of Ronda; six grandchildren, Brennan Arnder, Trey Handy, Taylor Handy, Trystan Handy, Blaine Arnder, Bryce Arnder; a sister, Ashima Cathy Kahrs of Charlston, S.C.; and a brother, Gen. C.T. "Tony" Robertson Jr., USAF (Ret.) and wife, Brenda, of Dayton, Ohio. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Wilkes County Humane Society, P.O. Box 309, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659; or the Catherine H. Barber Memorial Shelter, P.O. Box 52, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.