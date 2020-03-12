September 8, 1928 - March 9, 2020 Mattie Reeves Vickers, 91, of Hickory, died Monday, March 9, 2020. Mattie was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in the Korean War. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Vickers. The Vickers family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Scenic Memorial Gardens
545 Moravian Falls Rd
Wilkesboro, NC 28697
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Scenic Memorial Gardens
545 Moravian Falls Rd
Wilkesboro, NC 28697
