HICKORY Andrea "Andy" Dianne Vickers, 53, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Andrea was born Jan. 20, 1966, in Catawba County to Betty Ray Hull Vickers and the late Glenn "Red" Edward Vickers. Andrea was employed at GKN in Maiden. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Glenda Vickers Crump. She is survived by life partner, Consetta Fisher of the home; mother, Betty Hull Vickers of Hickory; son of Consetta's, Shannon Fisher, of Hickory; two sisters, Glenna Darlene Corpening of Hickory and Erica R. Lowman and husband, Scott, of Connelly Springs; two nephews, Benjie Crump and Brett of Asheville and Chase Lowman of Connelly Springs; niece, Haley Angela Houser and husband, Dillon, of Hickory. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Kevin Ussery officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to #TeamAndy@GoFundMe.com. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Vickers family.
Vickers, Andrea "Andy"
To send flowers to the family of Andrea Vickers, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
5:30PM
5:30PM
Burke Mortuary Chapel
2516 N Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
2516 N Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
Guaranteed delivery before Andrea's Memorial Service begins.
Jan 4
Receiving of Friends
Saturday, January 4, 2020
4:00PM-5:30PM
4:00PM-5:30PM
Burke Mortuary Chapel
2516 N Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
2516 N Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
Guaranteed delivery before Andrea's Receiving of Friends begins.