LINCOLNTON Donald Edgar VanDerwerken Jr., 79, of Lincolnton, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory, with Murlee and family by his side. Donald was born Nov. 17, 1939, in the home of his parents, the late Donald Edgar and Virginia F. Ottman VanDerwerken Sr. in Central Bridge, N.Y. He was a 1957 graduate of Cobleskill High School in Cobleskill, N.Y. He served in the U.S. Navy for three years as an Airplane Engine Mechanic in the Philippines. He was a member of the Order of Elks in Hickory. Donnie grew up on his father's 164 acre dairy farm in Central Bridge which he later purchased and operated for several years. Later he worked for a short time at General Electric in Schenectady, N.Y. In 1970, he moved his family to North Carolina and was employed by Duke Power at Marshall Steam Station during the construction of units 3 and 4. Donnie retired from Duke Energy after 25 years. He enjoyed his retirement years in Lincolnton and traveling to the mountains and the beach. Donald was preceded in death by a grandson, John Ward. Survivors are his fiancée, Murlee Moore of Hickory; son, Keith (Debbie) VanDerwerken of Denver, N.C.; daughter, Ginny (Lamar) Ward; son, Kevin VanDerwerken of Iron Station; daughter, Peggy (Rodney) Hoyle of Vale; grandchildren, Christine Bambara, Kyle (Kaitlin) Ward, Seth VanDerwerken, Samantha VanDerwerken, Abigail Hoyle, Eric VanDerwerken, Samuel Hoyle, Hannah Ward; great-grandchildren, Caden, Catherine, R.J.; and brother, David (Patti) VanDerwerken of Lincolnton. The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 9, at 1:30 p.m., with a memorial service at 3 p.m., at McKendree U.M.C., 3537 Maiden Hwy., Lincolnton, NC 28092, with the Rev. Greg Plott officiating. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to: McKendree UMC and Trinity Ridge in Hickory. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Vanderwerken family.
