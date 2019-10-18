MAIDEN Chancellor Ussery, 38, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 . The funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m., at Open Door Baptist Church. A visitation will be held from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Shelby is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
