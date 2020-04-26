September 26, 1946 - April 24, 2020 On Friday, April 24, 2020, E. Gerald Tuttle, 73, of Hickory, passed away at Carolina Caring in Newton. Gerald was born Sept. 26, 1946, in London, Ky. He was the son of the late Rosie and Quince Tuttle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Tuttle Moore. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Haywood Tuttle; daughters, Jennifer Tuttle Smith (Gabe) and Liz Tuttle Cloninger (Kent); grandchildren, Reagan and Reese Cloninger and Kelly and Erin Hayes; brothers, Cecil Tuttle (Mary Alice), Alvin Tuttle, Richard Tuttle (Marcia); sister, Jean Tuttle Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gerald graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a three-year basketball letterman under the legendary Coach Dean Smith. He was fortunate enough to play his entire college career with four amazing friends, Joe Brown, Bill Bunting, Dr. Franklin (Rusty) Clark and Dick Grubar. Their teams won three ACC Championships and competed in three NCAA Final Four Championships. He was also lucky enough to play alongside his younger brother, Richard and their dear friend, Lee Dedmon. While at Chapel Hill, he was a member of the Naval ROTC and he later served on the U.S.S. Chukawan and NATO as a Communications Officer for the United States Navy. After his career in the Navy, Gerald was employed by First Citizens Bank and was an executive for Classic Leather. Gerald loved coaching his daughters in softball and basketball, going camping, playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles, baking pumpkin bread for his grandchildren, and making big breakfasts for his family. The family celebrated his life in a private gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's honor to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
