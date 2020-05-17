Wendy Elaine Foster Turner, 49, of Statesville, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Davis Regional Medical Center. Born in Catawba County on May 19, 1970, she was a daughter of the late James Foster and Gladys Helms who survives. Wendy was a conservative, sensitive lady with grace and dignity. She had a love for the outdoors that included hunting, fishing and working with her flowers in the yard. She also loved sunrises at the seashore. Her family was her greatest pleasure, especially her granddaughter. She will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include her husband, Edward Lynn Turner, sons, Adam Foster and Dylan Turner, a daughter, Constance Foster, brothers, Audie and David Foster and 2 sisters, Cheryl Luckey and Penny Foster. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Maggie Elaine Hollar. Services will be private. Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 35 Years Experience
Home exterior cleaning. Singlewide MH start at $100. Single level & Doublewide homes start at $175. multi-level homes start at $225. Insured. 336-428-2053336-428-2053
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643