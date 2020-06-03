Turner, Tommy

January 7, 1943 - June 1, 2020 Tommy Turner, 77, of Hickory, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born in Catawba County Jan. 7, 1943, the son of the late Richard and Irene Woody Turner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Ward. Tommy was retired as manager of ITC at Hickory Chair and Catawba County Mental Health. He loved both of his careers. He also attended St. Stephens Lutheran- Missouri Synod. Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Fox Turner of the home; daughters, Tonda T. Mabe of Statesville and Cathy Powell and husband, Chris, of Hickory; son, Stoney Turner and wife, Annette, of Hickory and David Mingus and wife, Carol, of Hickory; granddaughters, Shauntae Overcash of Hickory, Spencer Osterhoudt and husband, Nick, of Hickory, and Emily Mingus of Hickory; grandsons, Shawn Mingus and wife, Monica, of Hickory; great-granddaughters, Kennedy Mingus, Ava Cheek, and Kinsley Cheek; great-grandsons, Jayden Turner, Carter McCray and Jackson Mingus; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Ziehr and Vicar Sean Baker officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Stephens Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
