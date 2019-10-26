CATAWBA Roy Winford Turner, 62, of Catawba, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held today (Saturday, Oct. 26), at 2 p.m., at Smyres Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the serice. Arrangements are by Tom Rawls, F.D., Lic., 828-464-2714.