CATAWBA Roy Winford Turner, 62, of Catawba, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held today (Saturday, Oct. 26), at 2 p.m., at Smyres Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the serice. Arrangements are by Tom Rawls, F.D., Lic., 828-464-2714.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
Mcalum Contractors For professional services we want you to trust. Call us for your home repair/ improvement needs. Interior/exterior. 828-553-3278
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!