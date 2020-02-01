January 30, 2020 Betty M. Turnbull, 87, of Conover, went to her heavenly home, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 2, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., at Drum Funeral Home of Hickory. Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with receiving from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
