January 30, 2020 Betty M. Turnbull, 87, of Conover, went to her heavenly home, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 2, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., at Drum Funeral Home of Hickory. Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with receiving from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory

