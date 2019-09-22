RICHMOND, Va. Nellena Bright Turbyfill Thomas died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. A private burial will be held at a later date in Hickory. Nellena was born in Lovelady, Oct. 17, 1933. She was a graduate of Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University. She married R. McCoy Turbyfill, of Hickory, June 5, 1955, and together they lived in Philadelphia, Pa., and Lynchburg, Va., prior to returning to the Hickory area in the early 1980s to open a paint and home decorating business. She was preceded in death by McCoy; parents, Vance O. Bright and Isabelle Salvageot Bright; sister, Caroline C. Bright; brothers, William A. Bright, Vance O. Bright Jr. and wife, Mary Frances Girton Bright; and sister-in-law, June Keller Bright. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Turbyfill McCray; son-in-law, Mark; granddaughter, Rebecca M. McCray, all of Richmond, Va.; and brother, Edward B. Bright of Newport News, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund or the Alzheimer's Association.
