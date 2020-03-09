November 9, 1925 - March 7, 2020 Junie Ella Berryhill Tuggle, 94, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Trinity Ridge. Born in Catawba County, Nov. 9, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Fannie Crouch Berryhill. Junie was the oldest and longest member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Conover. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Noah Franklin Tuggle; sisters, Ruby Brooks, Bessie Canipe, Emma Pruitt, and Maudie Massagee; brothers, William, Robert, Richard, and Fred Berryhill; and son-in-law, Terry Bumgarner. She is survived by her sister, Lula B. Coley (103) of Newton; daughters, Betty Tuggle of Ontario, Calif., and Margie Bumgarner of Newton; sons, Larry Tuggle and wife, Vickie, of Waxhaw, and Jimmy Tuggle of Dalzelle, S.C.; grandchildren, Jennifer Hamstra and husband, Andrew, of Mt. Holly, Shandal Tuggle Powell of Conover, Brandon Tuggle and wife, Mandy, of Dalzelle, S.C., Carmen Setzer and husband, Robey, of Newton, Daniel F. Tuggle of Waxhaw; great-grandchildren, Noah Hamstra and wife, Cierra, of Wake Forest, Krissy and Eric Setzer of Newton, Jared Hamstra of Mt. Holly, and Ashley and Braden Tuggle of Dalzelle, S.C. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 2 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Brian Correll officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery in Catawba. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1405 Emmanuel Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or to a charity of choice. Drum Funeral Home of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
