Michael Lewis Tucker Nov. 2, 1950 - Oct. 8, 2019, LITTLE RIVER, S.C. It is said that we never become really, and genuinely, our entire and honest selves until we pass, and if everyone truly lived their lives as described in their memorial, the world would be a better place. There are rare exceptions of those that live these words while they are present among us, and when you meet them, they leave you a better person. One such person was Michael Lewis Tucker. To meet Mike once was to know Mike, every day of his life. He took a genuine interest in everyone he met, and could immediately find common experiences to get to know you better. You could feel his confidence fill a room when he entered, yet his humility put you at ease, because you knew it was coming from his preparedness and not from his ego. Mike was a fierce competitor, but only to challenge himself to be better. Mike never sought fame, but you always remembered meeting him. He never sought fortune, but you always got his best effort. Mike was never out to prove you wrong, but was passionate about what he knew was right. He didn't need you to agree with him to like you. He accepted you for who you are, and appreciated the mental stimulation you provided if you disagreed. He was fiercely independent, yet never sacrificed time for what was important. Mike's core was firmly rooted in his family. He often remarked that his daughter, Toni Turner (Tommy); and son, Michael Tucker Jr. (Shonda), taught him to love selflessly. Nothing made him happier than to spend time with them and their growing families, his grandchildren, Megan Wilcox, Michael L. Tucker III, Katilyn and Kalani Gaddy; and his great-grandchildren, Kylan S. & Hudson M. Burnett. None of it was possible without the one person he credited with teaching him what true love is, his wife of over forty five years, Trudy Hefner Tucker. Mike would often say that he didn't know what he had done to deserve the care and love that she provided him throughout their lives. He never doubted how she made him feel, and his devotion to her grew stronger with time. Mike loved her, and was as close to her family; father, Harold Hefner (deceased); mother, Jean Coble; and siblings, Tony and Wanda Pollar, as he was his own. Mike was many things, to many people. He had countless friends throughout the world. To his father, Thomas R. Tucker, and mother, Lillian (who we all agree was the first to hug him in Heaven), he was a devoted son. Mike had special relationships with each of his siblings, Thomas R. Tucker Jr. (Bonnie), Richard J. Tucker (Gaye), James E. Tucker (Debbie), Mary T. Puett (David), and Lisa M. Rhoney (Tony), and loved them dearly. His childhood memories were the source of many laughs, and the impact each had on him was always evident by the fondness with which he delivered the stories. True to Mike's character, he did not want any mention of his professional accomplishments His only concern before passing was that of his loved ones. He made sure there were no words left unsaid, and that everyone would be alright- principles he demonstrated his entire life. Never one for drama, he prepared for his passing the only way he knew how, courageously and head-on. There are many lessons we learn from a life well-lived, but few are more important than the example Mike Tucker left us. Putting others' before himself, comforting those in need, and having the courage and strength to endure whatever life presents, will always and forever be his legacy. We know the fish are biting up there, Mike! Your presence is missed, but our memories and love for you will be forever in our hearts. Please join family and friends to share your memories of Mike, at Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave., SE in Hickory, Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. If you are not able to join us but still wish to show your support, please offer your memorials, in lieu of flowers to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave., SE Hickory, NC 28602; or Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
