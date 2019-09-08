HICKORY Myron Joseph Tucker Jr., 77, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Mr. Tucker was born Dec. 25, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Myron Joseph Tucker and Blanche Pauline Poarch Tucker Reid Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Tucker Kenworth and Peggy Allen; and a brother, Wayne Tucker. Mr. Tucker served in Vietnam as a marine sergeant, and received a Purple Heart award. He was a member of the American Legion and the Marine Core League. While in the Marine Core League, he was an active participant in the Toys for Tots drive for several years. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cindy Tucker Cyrus of Columbus, Ohio; stepdaughter, Sherra Vance of Durham; stepson, Michael Vance of Morganton; brother, Charles Reid of Hickory; and a granddaughter, Jessica Cyrus of Columbus, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mr. Tucker.