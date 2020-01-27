COLUMBIA, S.C. Deryl Kent Tucker, 72, of Columbia, S.C., died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Born in Buncombe County, he was a son of Myron J. Tucker Sr. and Cozette Liske Tucker. He was a Navy veteran and worked in North Carolina before moving to South Carolina. Deryl is survived by his son, Michael Tucker of Indiana; daughter, Patricia Page of Hickory; five grandchildren; three adopted grandchildren; stepdaughters, Ginny Shannon, Amy Call of South Carolina, Kerry Vail of Raleigh; stepson, Michael Norman of Illinois; seven stepgrandchildren; brother, Bruce Tucker of Candler; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; a furry friend, his dog, Buddy; and special cousins, Revonda Tucker of Taylorsville, and Doyle Liske of Charlotte. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Tucker; stepbrothers, Wayne and Myron "Sonny" Tucker Jr.; stepsisters, Peggy Allen and Wanda Kenworthy, all of Hickory; and his wife and love of his life, Joann B. Tucker, who passed away in June 2019. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hickory Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family locally. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

