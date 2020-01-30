August 7, 1950 - January 27, 2020 Robert Eugene Trivette of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife Eva May Smith Trivette and worked for the town of Granite Falls.
Service information
Jan 31
Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM
Bass-Smith Granite
106 South Main St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
