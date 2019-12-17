HUDSON Lillie Triplett, 84, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m., at Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
Seasoned Firewood ********************* $80. pick up truck load. Larger loads available. Call 828-244-1219