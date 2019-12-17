HUDSON Lillie Triplett, 84, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m., at Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.