STATESVILLE Muriel Kerley Travis, 83, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Born in Catawba County Aug. 21, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Foy and Katherine Smith Brittan. Mrs. Travis taught 3rd grade at Northview Elementary School and computers at Mitchell Community College. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting with watercolors and Friday night card games with the girls. Those left to cherish her memory are son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Marie Travis of Clemmons; two grandsons, Zachary and Gabriel Travis; uncle and aunt, Gary and Catherine Smith of Troutman; and cousin, Linda Littlejohn of Fort Mill, S.C. The family will receive friends at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Sunday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Chris Fitzgerald officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 825 Wesley Dr., Statesville, NC 28677. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Bunch-Johnson has been entrusted with the arrangements for Muriel Travis.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!