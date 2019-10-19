STATESVILLE Muriel Kerley Travis, 83, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Born in Catawba County Aug. 21, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Foy and Katherine Smith Brittan. Mrs. Travis taught 3rd grade at Northview Elementary School and computers at Mitchell Community College. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting with watercolors and Friday night card games with the girls. Those left to cherish her memory are son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Marie Travis of Clemmons; two grandsons, Zachary and Gabriel Travis; uncle and aunt, Gary and Catherine Smith of Troutman; and cousin, Linda Littlejohn of Fort Mill, S.C. The family will receive friends at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Sunday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Chris Fitzgerald officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 825 Wesley Dr., Statesville, NC 28677. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Bunch-Johnson has been entrusted with the arrangements for Muriel Travis.