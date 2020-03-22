Michael Travis 02/22/1960 - 03/19/2020 Michael Lee Travis, 60, of Raleigh, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at a later date. The Travis family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
*Home repairs*custom homes, sheds *remodeling *roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.