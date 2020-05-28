Travis, Jonathan Lee

Jonathan Lee Travis, 55, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 14, 1964, to the late Billy Richard Travis and Carolyn Aslene Corpening Travis in Catawba County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Aslene Travis. Survivors include his sister, Tina Penley (Randy) of Hickory; brothers, Richard Travis of Conover, Billy Travis (Rhonda) of Hickory; numerous nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Bella. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Sturm will be officiating the service. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
