November 14, 1964 - May 24, 2020 Jonathan Lee Travis, 55, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 14, 1964, to the late Billy Richard Travis and Carolyn Aslene Corpening Travis in Catawba County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Aslene Travis. Survivors include his sister, Tina Penley (Randy) of Hickory; brothers, Richard Travis of Conover, Billy Travis (Rhonda) of Hickory; numerous nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Bella. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! ¶ Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE 12 yr. parts and labor warrant…
Buying Coin Collections, Gold/Silver, By Apt. FREE Appraisals. Bill Watts Inc. 704-938-3472 703 MOORESVIILE RD 28081
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934