NEWTON Raymond Jay Trabasso, 61, of Newton, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born July 1, 1958, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to the late Raymond and Evelyn Leete Trabasso. Raymond loved fishing and being outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Hardy, Diana Clarke; and niece, Diana Hardy. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years, Kelly Ann Nolan Trabasso; sons, Tyler T. Trabasso of Newton, Kyle A. Trabasso of Kansas City, Mo.; daughter, Kayla Rae Trabasso of Newton; sister, Shari Horiuchi and husband, Steve, of Livingston, N.J.; and mother-in-law, Carol Hope of Newton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be mailed to Kelly Ann Nolan Trabasso, 3165 N. Olivers Cross Rd., Newton, NC 28658, to offset medical costs. Condolences may be sent to the Trabasso family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Trabasso family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
