July 26, 1951 - April 5, 2020 Bobby Allen Townsend, 68, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation. He was born July 26, 1951, son of the late Herb (Evelyn) Townsend and Ruth (Glenn Simmons) Lail Townsend. Mr. Townsend was a former supervisor in the textile industry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Vicky, Marty and Patsy. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 30 years, Gwendolyn Hollar Townsend of the home; a son, Jonathan L. Brewer (Nina) of Conover; and a daughter, Tara T. Bard (Eric). Also surviving are three brothers, Larry Townsend (Audrey) of Denver, N.C., Gary Townsend of Newton, and Jackie Townsend of Hickory; five sisters, Arlene Spann of Rhodhiss, Anita Parker (Lanny) of Hickory, Ranae Helms (Robbie) of Bethlehem, Susan Roop (Nathan) of Lenoir and Lisa Townsend of Rutherford College. Mr. Townsend is also survived by one grandchild, Kylee Elizabeth Brewer; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. With proper precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will receive friends in small numbers of 10 or less at a time, and will be assisted by members of the church and funeral home staff. Receiving will be held Tuesday, April 7, from 2 to 3 p.m., at New Vision Baptist Fellowship with the service to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. The Rev. Ashley Crouse will officiate. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home www.mackiefh.com
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
4858 Grace Chapel Rd
GRANITE FALLS, NC 28630
