NEWTON Ada Sanders Page Torrey, 82, of Newton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Chatham County, Ga., to the late William Carl Page Sr. and Ada Sanders Page. Ada was of the Episcopalian faith, a Guardian Ad Litem and volunteer grandmother with York Place. She loved painting, reading, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Page. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jack Taylor and wife, Laura, of Budapest, Hungary, Douglas Taylor and wife, Julissa, of Nampa, Idaho, Eric Taylor and wife, Ann, of Nampa; daughter, Page Hollar and husband, Joey, of Newton; grandchildren, Catherine, Wesley, Jackson, Jared, Benjamin, Janessa, Jordan, Jordyn, Kade, Chris, Brittany; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Colten, Leilah, Ryder, Hank, Presley, William and Leland A memorial service to celebrate Ada's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Torrey family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Torrey family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
