CONOVER Darin Douglas Torrence, 50, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Darin Douglas Torrence.
