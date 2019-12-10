HILDEBRAN Gaynell Lowman Toney, 81, of Hildebran, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Carolina Caring. Gaynell was born Dec. 19, 1937, in Catawba County, and was the daughter of the late Ellis Eugene (Pie) and Velma Ray Smith Lowman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Lowman and Henry "Wimpy" Lowman; and two grandchildren, Ricky Alan Toney and Alan Ray Toney Gaynell is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dairrell Toney; daughters, Renee Harward and husband, Rick, and Ashley Anthony and husband, Tyler; sons, Mark Toney and Ricky Toney; sisters, Ethel Roberts, Patsy Gragg and husband, Robert, and Kathy Bowman and husband, Gary; sister-in-law, June Lowman; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with the Rev. Dean Hart officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Toney family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
