Ysidro Toledo-Villagomes NEWTON Ysidro Toledo-Villagomes, 87, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home. The Toledo-Villagomes family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

