April 10, 1949 - March 30, 2020 Mr. Joe Clifford Tipps Sr., son of the late Guy Tipps and Odessa Earley Tipps, was born in Catawba County April 10, 1949. He departed his life Monday, March 30, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center after a lingering illness at 70 years old. He was a member of Edwards Chapel Baptist Church in Toluca. He was a retired truck driver and employee of MDI for 35 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Odessa Earley Tipps; father, Guy Clayton Tipps; three brothers, John Tipps, Clayton Tipps, and Efford Young; and one sister Helen Tipps. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carmen Bonds Tipps; children Joe Tipps Jr., Clinton Tipps of the home, Warren Tipps of Newton, Maurice Tipps of Hickory, Johnny Robinson of Hickory, Patrilla Pittman of Hickory, Margret Pounds of Hickory, and Cynthia Wilson of Gaffney, S.C.; brother, Frank Tipps of Lawndale; sisters, Hazel Craig, Louise Dixon, and Diane Reynolds all of Lawndale, Mary Lawerence of Hickory, and Vera Caldwell of Morganton; goddaughter, Unltra Rankin; two godsons, Dean Wimbush and James Rankin Jr.; 28 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Joe was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin. He loved to brag about his fast cars and his fast motorcycles. He was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He loved to go to the beach, cooking, and spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends. He also loved going to church. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Southside Cemetery in Hickory. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
D & R Electrical Service CALL US FOR ALL YOUR RESIDENTIAL NEEDS.... New Homes, Remodel Additions, Adding Outlets/Lights, Etc. 40 YEARS EXPERIENCE CALL 704-202-4541
WEEKEND Nanny available in Mooresville area. 36+ years experience. Call 704-519-8078.
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859