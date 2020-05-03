April 27, 2020 David Z. Tiller, affectionately known as "Tiller" by many, unexpectedly passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 35. David was born in Transylvania County in Brevard, October of 1984, to Marcia Beaty and Zeke Tiller. David had a reputation as an IT genius developing websites, branding, and solving every technical issue. He was the owner and director of Development of Solutions in Synergy, and contracted as programmer and systems analyst for Renwood Mills. David was preceded in death by his father, Zeke, and his mother, Marcia. He is survived by his sister, DeAnna Rhine; niece, Marcia Nichole Mawyer; and nephew, Christian Bryant. David was a kind-hearted amazing man that made an impact on so many lives. He brightened everyone's day and made those who knew and loved him a better person over the years. He had an innumerable amount of adopted sisters and brothers and children and friends. He was a brilliant mind with a heart to match. A memorial service will be scheduled as soon as restrictions are lifted. For information regarding the memorial service, please contact 3strandswellness@gmail.com. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

