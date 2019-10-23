HUDSON Merrium Agatha Johnson Throneburg, 93, of Hudson, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully and surrounded by family Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. She was born July 13, 1926 at home in Troutman, daughter of the late Albert Franklin Johnson and Sudie Ostwalt Johnson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Throneburg was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence Miller Throneburg Jr. They married in 1947, after his service in World War II and lived together in Hudson until his death in 2007. Mrs. Throneburg was also preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin Alpha Johnson of Kinston, and Thad Lan Johnson of Hickory; and two sisters, Dorothy Johnson Chambers of Macon, Ga., and Mary Nell Johnson Wright of St. Petersburg, Fla. Mrs. Throneburg lived in Troutman until the eighth grade when her family moved to Hickory where she attended and graduated from St. Stephens High School in 1942 and Lenoir Rhyne College in 1945. At 19, she began teaching at Hudson Elementary School where, over the course of the next 30 years, she loved (and gained the love and admiration of) hundreds of students and colleagues. After her retirement, she often ran into former students who challenged "Mrs. Throneburg, I am sure you don't remember me but . . ." which she usually interrupted by "of course I do" followed by a joyful discussion of their time together. Always cheerful, optimistic, generous and loving, she was a blessing to all who knew her, particularly her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Throneburg's lifelong contribution to her community was recognized by her being honored in 2013 as Hudson's Woman of the Year. Mrs. Throneburg is survived by two sons, Lawrence Miller Throneburg III and partner, Gina Taree Kuettner of Charlotte, and Thad Albert Throneburg and wife, Kathleen Streiff Boyd, of Blowing Rock; daughter, Sudie Elizabeth Throneburg and partner, Steve Hoverman, of Charlotte; nine grandchildren, Lauren Throneburg Jones and husband, Charles, of Richmond, Va.; Caroline Alice Throneburg of Orlando, Fla.; Katherine Binder Throneburg of Charlotte; Emma Clark Throneburg of Charlotte; Jenna Marie Boyd of Salisbury; James Michael Boyd of Salisbury; Justin David Boyd of Salisbury; Jacob Neal Stidham of Charlotte; Merrium Margaret Stidham of Lexington, Ky.; great-grandson, Smith Charles Jones of Richmond, Va.; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Throneburg Love of Hudson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Rite of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 352 Central St., in Hudson, at 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Interment will immediately follow at Catawba Memorial Park, 3060 Highway 70 SE in Newton. The family will receive friends from at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home, 725 Wilkesboro Blvd. NE in Lenoir, from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where Mrs. Throneburg has been an active member since 1947. Condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home is assisting the Throneburg family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
*TREE TRIMMING *DEAD LIMB REMOVAL *COMPLETE TREE Removal *TREE LIMBS OVERHANGING BUILDINGS WE CLIMB TOO FOR HARD TO REACH LIMBS BRUSH CLEARING/REMOVAL We Provide Proof of Insurance - Free Estimates CALL JESSE ROSE 704-880-4015
SIFFORD'S DRAIN CLEANING & PLUMBING Faucet water heaters all manner of plumbing repair dishwasher disposals French drains In Service Since 1981 Call 704-938-2102
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!